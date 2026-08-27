ENG vs PAK 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd Test Match: When, Where, How to Watch England Vs Pakistan Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Babar Azam's Pakistan will look to level the three-match series at 1-1 when the second Test begins vs England at Lord's on Thursday.

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Pakistan captain Babar Azam is set to return to playing 11 for 2nd Test vs England on Thursday. (Source: X)

ENG vs PAK 2026 2nd Test: Pakistan will look to continue their unbeaten record at Lord’s as they aim to draw level with England when the second Test of the three-match series begins on Thursday. Joe Root’s England are already up 1-0 in the series after their massive innings and 103-run win in the first Test at Headingley in Leeds last week.

The visitors are, however, expected to receive a big boost with their captain Babar Azam set to return to the playing 11, although he is only ’90 per cent fit’. “Yes I have batted a couple of times in the nets and I am comfortable and 90 percent okay,” Babar Azam said in the pre-match media conference at Lord’s on Wednesday.

“We as a team have this ability to make a statement when we are written off and I think you will see a different side at Lords which historically has been a good ground for us,” Babar said.

Pakistan have managed to win the last two Tests against England at Lord’s in 2016 and 2018. England, on the other hand, have managed to win each of their last four Tests at Lord’s dating back to 2024 game against West Indies. Their last loss at the venue came against Australia in the 2023 Ashes series.

Babar Azam has asked his players to take more responsibility in the series after the loss by an innings in the first Test. “These are our best players and we have to back them to give them confidence but even I believe that if someone doesn’t perform despite chances then one must think about changes,” he added.

Pakistan have provided an update on the fitness of skipper Babar Azam ahead of the second #WTC27 fixture against England https://t.co/9bEAW3kRPH — ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2026

Here are all the details about England vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match…

When is England vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match going to take place?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match will start on Thursday, August 27.

Where is England vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match going to take place?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match will be held at Lord’s, London.

What time will England vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match start?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match Day 1 will begin at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch England vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match on TV in India?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch England vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match in India?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

England vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match Predicted 11

England: Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Ubaid Shah/Khurram Shahzad, Ali Usman, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali