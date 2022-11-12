ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Online: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2022 Final Between England and Pakistan

Here are the details of when and where to watch the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 final match online and on TV in India.

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Online: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2022 Final (Credits: England Cricket)

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming: Pakistan are on a brink of history when they take the field at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England. No team has won an ICC World Cup, irrespective of formats, after losing the first two games.

Pakistan started the tournament on a disastrous note losing to India and Zimbabwe in their opening two encounters.

The Babar Azam-led side recovered quickly to beat Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and New Zealand to make their way into the final for the third time and aim for second title. Pakistan won the title in 2009.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 final match online and on TV in India:

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Channel in India?

The England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

When will England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match be played?

The England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match will be played on Sunday, November 13th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the India vs England T20 World Cup final match start?

The England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match will begin at 1:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 pm

Where can I watch the India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal match on TV in India?

The England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris

England Squad: Jos Buttler (captain & wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Alex Hales.