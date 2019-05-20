Eng vs Pak: Was it out or not out? Well, replays clearly showed that the ball was missing the stumps on hawks eye. It was the premier batsman of Pakistan who seemed to have become a victim of poor umpiring. The incident took place in the last ball of the third over. Chris Woakes picked up the crucial wicket of Hafeez for a duck. He was the wicket they were after as Hafeez has the experience when it comes to chasing down big totals. It was a back-of-a-length delivery which wrapped Hafeez high up on the pads as English fielders went up in appeal. Umpire Paul Rieffel did not hesitate in raising his finger.

Here is the dismissal:

YES Woakesy!!! 2 overs, 2 maidens, 3 wickets for 0 runs Live clips:https://t.co/0VhYlHMdZw#EngvPak pic.twitter.com/ayE9VgO0uU — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 19, 2019

The dismissal has once again stirred controversy and poor umpiring is the reason for it according to fans on social media:

with umpire help. upmire is not even letting bowler appeal. — Malik Amer (@amermalik111) May 19, 2019

On watching again it still turns out to be poor umpiring. — Sheep (@Another__Sheep) May 19, 2019

Well played umpires — W A ق A R🇵🇰 (@WaQaRPitafi32) May 19, 2019

Without the help of umpires, England can’t win word cup — Nadeem Abbas (@NadeemA391) May 19, 2019

Umpire was unfair… we have to admit this fact! — AB (@allforPak) May 19, 2019

Not his wickets …. its just poor umpiring…. hardluck for pak. — Abubakar Maqbool 🇵🇰 (@Abubakarreign) May 19, 2019

Bad umpiring — Hassan (@hsnrhn132) May 19, 2019

Worst umpiring ever and even worst commentators… English Commentators are trying to hide it..Shame for both the umpire and da commentators — یوسفزئ خان (@eagle11589) May 19, 2019

Earlier, England batted first for a change and set a mammoth 351/9 in 50 overs. Joe Root (84) and Ben Stokes (76) were the top run-getters for the hosts. Chasing 352 to save a whitewash, Pakistan fell 54 runs short. They were all out with 19 balls still remaining.

The English nightmare finally came to an end when Pakistan lost the final ODI by 54 runs. England whitewashed Pakistan 4-0 and that would mean the men in green would be low-on-confidence going into the World Cup in a week’s time. Pakistan will play their tournament opener against West Indies on May 31.