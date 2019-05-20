Eng vs Pak: Was it out or not out? Well, replays clearly showed that the ball was missing the stumps on hawks eye. It was the premier batsman of Pakistan who seemed to have become a victim of poor umpiring. The incident took place in the last ball of the third over. Chris Woakes picked up the crucial wicket of Hafeez for a duck. He was the wicket they were after as Hafeez has the experience when it comes to chasing down big totals. It was a back-of-a-length delivery which wrapped Hafeez high up on the pads as English fielders went up in appeal. Umpire Paul Rieffel did not hesitate in raising his finger.
Here is the dismissal:
The dismissal has once again stirred controversy and poor umpiring is the reason for it according to fans on social media:
Earlier, England batted first for a change and set a mammoth 351/9 in 50 overs. Joe Root (84) and Ben Stokes (76) were the top run-getters for the hosts. Chasing 352 to save a whitewash, Pakistan fell 54 runs short. They were all out with 19 balls still remaining.
The English nightmare finally came to an end when Pakistan lost the final ODI by 54 runs. England whitewashed Pakistan 4-0 and that would mean the men in green would be low-on-confidence going into the World Cup in a week’s time. Pakistan will play their tournament opener against West Indies on May 31.