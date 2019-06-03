Eng vs Pak: After a disastrous 105 against the Windies, it was a relief for the Pakistan fans to see their batsmen getting among the runs against hosts England. Thanks to Mohammed Hafeez’s 84 off 62 balls against England to help Pakistan post a mammoth 348/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Now, it is over to the bowlers to defend the total. Fans were impressed with the improved show by Pakistan and they expressed their delight on social media. Earlier, England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in their World Cup tie at the Trent Bridge.
Here is how Twitter hailed Pakistan’s improved show.
“To be honest, spinners are getting something off the surface and there is something for the pacers too. 348 is a very good score. Our positive intent worked for us today,” Hafeez after his brilliant knock that has helped Pakistan get on the driver’s seat.