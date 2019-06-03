Eng vs Pak: After a disastrous 105 against the Windies, it was a relief for the Pakistan fans to see their batsmen getting among the runs against hosts England. Thanks to Mohammed Hafeez’s 84 off 62 balls against England to help Pakistan post a mammoth 348/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Now, it is over to the bowlers to defend the total. Fans were impressed with the improved show by Pakistan and they expressed their delight on social media. Earlier, England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in their World Cup tie at the Trent Bridge.

Here is how Twitter hailed Pakistan’s improved show.

Good batting by Pakistan. Time for bowlers to deliver. #ENGvPAK — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 3, 2019

Pakistan has even made a comeback in this World Cup, and we are still warming up. #ENGvPAK — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 3, 2019

Two matches and pakistan made lowest and highest score of the world cup……following pak cricket is not an easy tale 😂😂😂#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/bva9WcCSEE — ZEE. 🇵🇰 (@iBleedGreenZEE) June 3, 2019

Well played Professor. Great innings and a well deserve runs scored.@MHafeez22 still young and energetic. #ENGvPAK @Live_CWC2019 — AWR,Khalil (@WRKhalil) June 3, 2019

UNSURPRISINGLY, Pakistan now have the lowest (105) and the highest (348) total in this World Cup.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/C7gUHttgsy — شہزاد خان 🇵🇰 (@i_shazaad) June 3, 2019

The say: “One minute down, next minute up”

I hear Pakistan#ENGvPAK — Bisma Mushtaq (@bisma2312) June 3, 2019

Pakistan ne aapne purey tournament ke runs aaj hi kar diye?#ENGvPAK — Namo Namo!! (@PoojaGoradia2) June 3, 2019

“To be honest, spinners are getting something off the surface and there is something for the pacers too. 348 is a very good score. Our positive intent worked for us today,” Hafeez after his brilliant knock that has helped Pakistan get on the driver’s seat.