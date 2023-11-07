Big Jolt To Pakistan As Haris Rauf Likely To Miss England Clash Due To Rib Injury – REPORT

Home

The 30-year-old Pakistan pacer left the field during the match against New Zealand at Bengaluru after Rauf was hammered for 85 runs in 10 overs.

Haris Rauf conceded 85 runs in 10 overs against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Ace pacer Haris Rauf might miss the Pakistan must-win encounter against England at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, October 11, due to a rib injury. The right-arm quick pacer was tested for a potential sprain in his ribs, and then Rauf was taken to a local hospital in Kolkata after he complained about feeling a sprain in his ribs.

The 30-year-old Pakistan pacer left the field during the match against New Zealand at Bengaluru after Rauf was hammered for 85 runs in 10 overs. Rauf, along with three other Pakistan cricketers, went to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Monday.

However, it must be noted that Shadab Khan is already on the sidelines after suffering a concussion, and the Babar Azam-led side has not called any replacements for the leg-spinner ahead of their last league game against the defending champions.

“Fakhar Zaman, and quicks Mohammad Wasim, Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf came here late in the afternoon. Out of them, Haris, unde­rwent an MRI on his ribs. The­re isn’t anything too serious in the report though. The others came for regular check-ups.” hospital sources said.

The 30-year-old pacer Rauf has not been at his very best so far in the ongoing prestigious tournament, as his best performances came against the Netherlands (3/43) and Bangladesh (2/36). However, the Pakistan pacer was seen in discomfort against the Black Caps in Bangalore. The Babar Azam-led side won the must-win match against the Kane Williamson-led side via the DLS method.

Since their return to the City of Joy (Kolkata) on Saturday evening, the entire Pakistan squad has spent most of their time at the hotel, while Hasan Ali visited a shopping mall with his wife Samiya in the evening. While captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan had a pool session,

After four straight losses at the ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan finally turned their fortunes as they kept their semi-final hopes alive when they won the match against New Zealand. But their fate is still not in their hands. Pakistan needs to win their match against a struggling England. And they have to hope that Sri Lanka beats New Zealand.

If New Zealand wins, then Pakistan has to surpass New Zealand’s NRR, beating England in 35 overs or less.

However, before that, Pakistan has to hope that Afghanistan doesn’t win against Australia.

