New Delhi: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is one of the finest batsmen in recent times. Whenever Pakistan plays, it is his wicket that the opposition wants as he is the premier batsman of the side. On Thursday, during the first ODI at Cardiff versus England – Azam could not get going as he was dismissed for a duck by Saqib Mahmood.

Mahmood was on fire as he picked up four wickets for 42 runs in his 10 overs. After the game, he spoke of the wicket of the Pakistan captain. Mahmood said on a wicket like there was in Cardiff, one needs to get him in early and that gives the side the best opportunity to get him out cheaply.

Mahmood said at the post-match presentation where he was awarded the man of the match. "On a wicket where it was doing a bit at the top of the innings you want to get Babar in as early as possible & get him out. The later he comes in the harder it is to get someone of that quality out, so luckily for us we got him in early & got him out," he said.

Put in to bat first, all Pakistan could manage was a paltry 141 in 35.2 overs. For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman with 47 was the highest scorer. Chasing 142, England cruised to a win.

The second-string English side thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets to take an early lead in the series. The tourists would hope they can get their act together and bounce back in the next game.