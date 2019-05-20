Eng vs Pak: Pakistan’s horrendous run continued as they lost yet another match against England and was whitewashed. Pakistan has not won a single match out of the last 10 ODIs they have played, whereas England has won their last 11. Pakistan was not up to the mark in the field and their batting failed for a change, apart from their bowlers, who have been in disastrous form throughout the series. The Men in Green will be low-on-confidence when they play their World Cup opener against the Windies on May 31. The performance of the Men in Green was humorously trolled on social space.

Here is how Twitter trolled Pakistan cricket team after their whitewash:

Best way to describe Pakistan team’s Fielding standards when compared to the rest fo the world #Pakistan #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/ahzUNxyfnN — Cricket Huddle (@CricketHuddle) May 19, 2019

Aisa Captain Agar @englandcricket Ko Mil Jata Wo khalny k Bjay Ya Souchty K Ya “Cheez kya ha” @SarfarazA_54 😅😂😂🤣🤣 #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/SSVfNvb0hU — Asad Mughal Afridian My Birthday🎂28May (@AsadMuGhaLOffic) May 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes bagged the Man of the Match for his five-wicket haul and Jason Roy was awarded the Man of the Series for his brilliant batting throughout the five-match ODI series.