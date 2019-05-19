Eng vs Pak: It has been a woeful tour of England for Pakistan as they have lost four out of four ODIs. The Men in Green have been poor in the field, their bowlers have not been able to defend mammoth totals and their batsmen are losing morale. Pakistan is not in good shape ahead of the upcoming World Cup where they will play their tournament opener against the Windies on May 31. Pakistan skipper is facing the heat for the dismal show in England and ahead of the last and final ODI where Sarfraz’s men will look to save the blushes, Sarfraz has tried to defend his players by saying, ‘small mistakes cost us’. Pakistan has merely won three of their last 20 ODIs.
“England’s players have a different batting style. If other things are up to the mark then there is no problem with our strike-rates. I don’t think anyone is playing for himself, they are playing for the team. Sometimes we have made some small mistakes,” said the Pakistan skipper on the eve of the final ODI at Headingley.
His comment has not gone down with his own people as Pakistani fans are blasting Sarfraz, here’s how.
A win now could give Pakistan the right momentum ahead of the World Cup or else they will enter the big tournament low-on-confidence.
Possible XI: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer/David Willey, Chris Woakes
Possible XI: Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan