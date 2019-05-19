Eng vs Pak: It has been a woeful tour of England for Pakistan as they have lost four out of four ODIs. The Men in Green have been poor in the field, their bowlers have not been able to defend mammoth totals and their batsmen are losing morale. Pakistan is not in good shape ahead of the upcoming World Cup where they will play their tournament opener against the Windies on May 31. Pakistan skipper is facing the heat for the dismal show in England and ahead of the last and final ODI where Sarfraz’s men will look to save the blushes, Sarfraz has tried to defend his players by saying, ‘small mistakes cost us’. Pakistan has merely won three of their last 20 ODIs.

“England’s players have a different batting style. If other things are up to the mark then there is no problem with our strike-rates. I don’t think anyone is playing for himself, they are playing for the team. Sometimes we have made some small mistakes,” said the Pakistan skipper on the eve of the final ODI at Headingley.

His comment has not gone down with his own people as Pakistani fans are blasting Sarfraz, here’s how.

Ab ye mistakes khatam kab hon gi???? — Obaid Naqshbandi (@NaqshbandiObaid) May 18, 2019

Winning just 3 out of the last 20 odd games.. are not “small mistakes” these are fundamental flaws. — Aamir (@aamirofsandiego) May 18, 2019

Those smalle mistakes are costing PAKISTAN LOOSING. Skipper Sarfaraz must lead from the front, again we saw he was not coming for batting….. He need to understand, when he can not HIT, at least he could rotate the strike. Come on number 4 for batting — kashifkhaira (@kashifkhaira) May 18, 2019

Lack of experience and no fielding skills and very poor captaincy will cost us this World Cup unless there is dramatic changes give captaincy to Shoaib and Hafeez plz — Mirza Hussain (@MirzaHu52389021) May 18, 2019

I don’t agree with captain. Some players are playing for themselves. Selfish cricket , individual brilliance… like babar did last night.. — Hafeez (@Hafeez786) May 18, 2019

A win now could give Pakistan the right momentum ahead of the World Cup or else they will enter the big tournament low-on-confidence.

Possible XI: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer/David Willey, Chris Woakes

Possible XI: Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan