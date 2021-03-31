ENG vs POL Dream11 Tips And Prediction World Cup Qualifiers

England vs Poland Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction World Cup Qualifiers 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match ENG vs POL at Wembley Stadium: In another exciting match of World Cup Qualifiers 2021, two footballing giants England and Poland will be locking horns at the Wembley Stadium. The World Cup Qualifiers 2021 ENG vs POL match will kick-off at 12:15 AM IST – April 1. Aiming to end a hectic international summer, England will take on Poland in a vital at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night. This is the battle between the two strongest sides in Group I of the UEFA leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The hosts have begun their campaign in convincing style with two wins in two so far. A 5-0 victory against San Marino was followed by a 2-0 away win against Albania. On the other hand, Poland began their campaign with an entertaining 3-3 stalemate against Hungary but got their first win of the campaign in their next game against Andorra. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for World Cup Qualifiers 2021 – ENG vs POL Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs Poland Dream11 Tips, ENG vs POL Probable Playing XIs, ENG vs POL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – World Cup Qualifiers, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs Poland

Kick-Off Time: The World Cup Qualifiers 2021 match between England vs Poland will start at 12:15 AM IST – April 1 in India.

Venue: Wembley Stadium.

ENG vs POL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope

Defenders: Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Jakub Moder, Gregorz Krychowiak

Strikers: Raheem Sterling (C), Arkadiusz Milik (VC)

ENG vs POL Predicted Playing XIs

England: Nick Pope, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Reece James, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling.

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Masiej Rybus, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Piotr Zielinski, Jakub Moder, Gregorz Krychowiak, Kamil Jozwiak; Krzysztof Piatek, Arkadiusz Milik.

ENG vs POL SQUADS

England (ENG): Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Nick Pope, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Jude Bellingham, Eric Dier, Phil Foden, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, James Ward-Prowse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins.

Poland (POL): Lukasz Fabianski, Karol Niemczycki, Wojciech Szczesny, Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Pawel Dawidowicz, Kamil Glik, Michal Helik, Kamil Piatkowski, Arkadiusz Reca, Maciej Rybus, Rafal Augustyniak, Kamil Grosicki, Kamil Jozwiak, Mateusz Klich, Sebastian Kowalczyk, Kacper Kozlowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jakub Moder, Przemyslaw Placheta, Bartosz Slisz, Sebastian Szymanski, Piotr Zieliński, Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piatek, Karol Swiderski.

