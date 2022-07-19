ENG vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming

England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced on Monday (July 18) that he will retire from ODI cricket after Tuesday’s match against South Africa at his home ground, Riverside Ground, in Durham. Stokes made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011 and has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs, including three centuries, and picked 74 wickets. He captained the ODI side during last summer’s 3-0 series victory against Pakistan when first-choice members were unavailable due to COVID-19 outbreak.Also Read - ENG vs SA Dream 11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match: Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 5:30 PM IST July 19, Tuesday

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way. As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it`s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it,” said Stokes in an official statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Also Read - SA vs ENG: Mignon du Preez Returns To South Africa's Squad For T20Is Against England

Here are the details when and where to watch the England vs South Africa 1st ODI match:

Where will the ENG vs SA 1st ODI take place?

England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Where can you watch ENG vs SA Online in India?

England vs South Africa 1st ODI can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch ENG vs SA on TV in India?

England vs South Africa 1st ODI will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will ENG vs SA Start in India?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI will start at 5.30 PM IST.