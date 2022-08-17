England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 Scorecard As It Happened: South Africa’s fast bowlers utilised the movement on offer at Lord’s to reduce England to 116/6 before heavy showers ended the play on the opening day of the first Test, here on Wednesday.Ollie Pope (61 not out) and Stuart Broad (0 not out) were at the crease for England at stumps on Day 1. Opting to bowl first, Proteas skipper Dean Elgar unleashed a four-prong pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada, who returned to the side after an injury layoff, under overcast skies at Lord’s. Rabada did the talking early, moving the ball around to keep England’s openers in check. Alex Lees was the first to fall, nicking Rabada through to the wicketkeeper, to be dismissed for five. His partner, Zak Crawley, followed him soon after as Rabada struck again.Also Read - ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 1st Test: Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lords, London 3:30 PM IST August 17, Wednesday

With Root gone, South Africa were on top of proceedings and they pushed the advantage further when Anrich Nortje, after two expensive overs, sent Jonny Bairstow, England's batter of the summer, back on his way with one that angled in to beat Bairstow's bat and take out the stumps.

Pope was the best of England batters on show, playing comfortably on the front and back foot, and milking South Africa's quicks for runs to get to a fine half-century. Skipper Ben Stokes stepped up to offer Pope company and the stand appeared to put England back in the game until Nortje struck a second time.

Rain, however, put the brakes on South Africa’s top-notch bowling performance. What appeared to be a light shower initially soon turned into torrential rain as hopes of further play in the day turned bleak and eventually umpires took the players off.