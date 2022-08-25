Proteas captain Dean Elgar admits that he is expecting England to come back with the vengeance in the second Test starting at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, but has warned that South Africa’s hunger for success continues to grow.Also Read - ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd Test: Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Old Trafford Manchester 3:30 PM IST August 25, Thursday

The tourists claimed a stunning victory over their hosts in the first Test in London where they won by an innings and 12 runs well inside three days. It was a result that put them 1-0 ahead in the three-match series. Also Read - IND vs ZIM: Sanju Samson Stars As India Clinch Series 2-0 With A Dominant Win By 5 Wickets

But despite the manner of victory at Lord’s Cricket Ground, the Proteas know that their opposition are hurting – and desperate to try and make amends for that defeat. Also Read - IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Highlights: India Won By 5 Wickets To Clinch Series 2-0

Here are the details when and where to watch the England vs South Africa 2nd Test match:

Where will the ENG vs SA 2nd Test take place?

England vs South Africa 2nd Test ODI match will take place at Old Manchester, Manchester.

Where can you watch ENG vs SA Online in India?

England vs South Africa 2nd Test can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch ENG vs SA on TV in India?

England vs South Africa 2nd Test will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will ENG vs SA Start in India?

The England vs South Africa 2nd Test will start at 3.30 PM IST.

Check Probable/Confirmed XI:

England’s Confirmed XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (Capt), Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa’s Probable XI: Dean Elgar (Capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi