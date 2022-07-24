Highlights England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Scorecard As It Happened: England’s roaring comeback in the 2nd ODI paved way for a mouth-watering clash against the visitors at Headingly Cricket Ground at Leeds. The hosts recovered from their big loss in the opening One-day International against South Africa at Chester-le-Street on July 19 by registering a massive 118-run win at Old Trafford to level the three-match series 1-1 here. With the game reduced to 29-overs-per-side on Friday evening, England kept the momentum up and running with their aggressive game.| South Africa have won the toss and the captain Keshav Maharaj have elected to bat first.Also Read - LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Hope Stars As Windies Reach 311/6 After 50 Overs

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

At 49/1 after six overs, England looked set for take-off when Dwaine Pretorius swung things in South Africa’s favour, varying his pace and length. Pretorius had Salt trapped in front and then dismissed the dangerous Joe Root and Bairstow in his next over.

But a late flourish in the rain-shortened game, aided by Liam Livingstone’s pyrotechnics put England back on track. He found Sam Curran for company as the host picked up the momentum again in the next few overs with Curran smashing sixes off Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.