ENG vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The toss between England and South Africa will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – 7 PM IST



Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler , Jonny Bairstow(VC), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Moeen Ali (C), Liam Livingstone, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Jordan, Kagiso Rabada, Adil Rashid.

ENG vs SA Probable Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi