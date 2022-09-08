London: Before the test series started, Ben Stokes-led England team were considered firm favourites to win the series against South Africa. Bazball – as it is popularly called in social media, started yielding results for England under the coaching of Brendon McCullum. However, South Africa pulled off a spectacular win in the 1st test but got bundled out by the hosts in the same manner in the 2nd test. Now, it has come down to the final test at the Oval, where batting is comparatively easier than other English venues. Will Dean Elgar and company take the series 2-1 or will the hosts bank on the momentum to take the series? One way or another, we are in a riveting contest.Also Read - ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Kennington Oval London 3:30 PM IST September 8, Thursday

Here are the details when and where to watch the England vs South Africa 3rd Test match:

Where will the ENG vs SA 3rd Test take place?

England vs South Africa 3rd Test match will take place at Kennington Oval, London.

Where can you watch ENG vs SA Online in India?

England vs South Africa 3rd Test can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch ENG vs SA on TV in India?

England vs South Africa 3rd Test will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will ENG vs SA Start in India?

The England vs South Africa 3rd Test will start at 3.30 PM IST.

Check Probable/Confirmed XI:

England’s Confirmed XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa’s Probable XI: Dean Elgar (Capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi