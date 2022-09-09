London: Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Day 2 of the 3rd test between England and South Africa has been suspended. Day 1 of the play has already been washed out due to rain. South Africa had won the opening Test at Lord’s by an innings and 12 runs, while England came back strongly to win the Old Trafford Test by an innings and 85 runs to level the series.Also Read - Imperial State Crown To Aquamarine Tiara, Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Gems and Jewels | Watch Video

Following the passing away of the Queen, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair, Richard Thompson had said, "I'm sure I speak for everyone in the game when I say how truly sad I am to hear of the Queen's passing. Her Majesty has been such a great supporter of the game and was always so vocal of her and her late husband's enjoyment around the sport.

"Her dedication to her country will never be forgotten. For her service and her selflessness over her extraordinary reign, we owe her a debt that can never be repaid."

The third Test between the two teams is the final and deciding match of the crucial ICC World Test Championship. South Africa had lost their top spot in the WTC Rankings after the loss to England in the second Test.

England, on the other hand, are seventh in the standings after eight losses and six wins. Australia are at the top of the table with a win percentage of 70 per cent, according to ICC.

Inputs from IANS