Eng vs SA: Looked like ever Ben Stokes amazed himself by pulling that out of thin air. It was a reverse cup from Stokes that did the job in the 34th over as Andile Phelukwayo was sent packing. Phelukwayo has swept Adil Rashid and the ball was hit flat and was traveling. Stokes positioned at deep mid-wicket, lunged in the air and the ball stuck in his hand without popping out. The catch is surely one of the best in world cricket and would be remembered for a long time. The best part of that catch was the way Stokes balanced himself after taking the catch. It was pure magic and arguably the best catch you will ever see.

Here is the catch:

Best catch I’ve see for a while take a bow Ben Stokes 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Qk9eaJWCOT — Andy Tyrrell (@aktyrrell) May 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes was also the top-scorer for England as he hit a brilliant 89 off 79 balls to power England to a challenging 311/8 in their stipulated 50 overs.

“We would have liked more. You always want more when you are setting. It wasn’t your typical one-day wicket here in England. It was a bit sticky. Plenty there for our attack. Never felt you were really in, certainly had enough for the bowlers,” said Root at the mid-innings break.

At the time of filing the copy, South Africa was reeling at 193/8 in the 39th over. Archer has been the star with the ball as he has already picked up three wickets in seven overs.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid