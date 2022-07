ENG vs SA Dream 11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match

ENG vs SA Dream 11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match: Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 5:30 PM IST July 19, Tuesday. England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced on Monday (July 18) that he will retire from ODI cricket after Tuesday’s match against South Africa at his home ground, Riverside Ground, in Durham. Stokes made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011 and has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs, including three centuries, and picked 74 wickets. He captained the ODI side during last summer’s 3-0 series victory against Pakistan when first-choice members were unavailable due to COVID-19 outbreak. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs SA 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ENG vs SA 1st ODI Playing 11s South Africa, Fantasy Cricket Prediction England vs South Africa.Also Read - ENG vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch England vs South Africa Live in India

TOSS: The 1st ODI toss between England and South Africa will take place at 5.00 PM IST Also Read - SA vs ENG: Mignon du Preez Returns To South Africa's Squad For T20Is Against England

Time: July 19, 5:30 PM IST Also Read - T20 World Cup: Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada Guide South Africa to 10-Run Win Over England

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG vs SA My Dream11 Team

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (C), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan (VC), Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tabraiz Shamsi.

ENG vs SA Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton/Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

ENG vs SA Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius.