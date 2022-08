Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The toss between England vs South Africa will take place at 03:00 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes

Batsmen: Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: James Anderson, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Probable Playing XI

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.