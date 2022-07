ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd T20I

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today's Match Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, 11:00 PM IST July 28, Thursday.

Here is the England vs South Africa T20I Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ENG vs SA Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream England vs South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20I Series, ENG vs SA Dream England vs South Africa 2nd T20I, ENG vs SA Dream11, ENG vs SA Best team, ENG vs SA Dream11 Latest News, ENG vs SA Best players, ENG vs SA.

TOSS – The toss between England and South Africa 2nd T20I will take place at 10.30 PM IST

Time – 11 PM IST



Venue: Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Moeen Ali, Lungi Ngidi, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

ENG vs SA Probable Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.