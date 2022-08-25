Dream11 Team Prediction

Former England skipper Joe Root has insisted the team will go into the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford with the same attacking and aggressive mindset despite losing the opening games at Lord’s by an innings and 12 runs. The charismatic batter, who has played a key role along with middle-order player Jonny Bairstow in the four successive Test wins against New Zealand and India before the juggernaut came to a halt against South Africa at Lord’s, added England were looking at the loss as an opportunity to come out and “play with more intent”.Also Read - ENG vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa Live in India

TOSS – The toss between England vs South Africa will take place at 03:00 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Kyle Verrynne

Batter: Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Alex Lees

All-Rounder: Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c)

Bowlers: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Probable Playing XI

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and James Anderson.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi/Simon Harmer.

