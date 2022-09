ENG vs SA 3rd Test Dream11 Team Prediction

Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ENG vs SA Playing 11s England vs South Africa, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs South Africa, Joe Root, Ben Foakes, ENG vs SA 3rd Test, England vs South Africa 3rd Test, England vs South Africa Playing XI, ENG vs SA

Time – 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes, Kyle Verrynne

Batter: Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Alex Lees

All-Rounder: Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c)

Bowlers: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Probable Playing XI

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and James Anderson.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi/Simon Harmer.