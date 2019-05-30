Eng vs SA: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has a reputation of taking brilliant catches. Du Plessis did not disappoint during the ICC World Cup opener against England where he took a screamer to send Moeen Ali packing. Moeen’s troubled stay came to a premature end when he cleared his front leg to swing across the line in an attempt to tonk the ball over long-on, only to drag it off the inside. It was flying to Faf, who was at long-on. He ran towards his left, reverse-cupping a diving-across take. It was a piece of brilliance on the field to send Ali packing for three off nine balls.

Here is the video of the catch:

What a catch by Faf du Plessis!!! 😯 pic.twitter.com/kKC025vBF2 — @bd (@InsaanUnknown) May 30, 2019

Not long back, during the recently concluded IPL, the South African skipper had done similar things.

Meanwhile, after losing the toss and batting first, hosts England have put on a challenging 311/8 in 50 overs. Stokes’ top-scored with 89 off 79 balls. Morgan, Root, and Roy also hit brilliant fifties.

“We would have liked more. You always want more when you are setting. It wasn’t your typical one-day wicket here in England. It was a bit sticky. Plenty there for our attack. Never felt you were really in, certainly had enough for the bowlers,” said Root at the mid-innings break.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps. Rabada and Tahir chipped in with a couple apiece.

South Africa will look to get off to a steady start in a 312 chase.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid