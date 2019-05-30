Eng vs SA: Imran Tahir picks up Johny Bairstow of the second ball of the World Cup. First, it was a surprise for fans to see a spinner get the World Cup underway and then he struck off the second ball and then went on his customary run after the umpire raised his finger. The Proteas got the early breakthrough they were after, once they won the toss and opted to field first. It was a hint of turn that did the magic for Tahir. It was the big wicket of Bairstow who has been in good form recently.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

40 years two months and three days old, and he takes a wicket with the second delivery of the Cricket World Cup. Imran Tahir is a legend! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) May 30, 2019

First match second ball a wicket for imran tahir, see spinners are going to do well this world cup ,so as a 3 spinner ravindra jadeja is very crucial for our team India he can bat and number one fielder in Indian team also @ViratFanTeam @imVkohli — Sydney Fernandes (@SydneyF35611361) May 30, 2019

Imran Tahir is doing a fantabulous performance in today’s match, outstanding #ENGvSA #CricketKaCrown — Deepaadhan (@Deepaadhan3) May 30, 2019

England have recovered really well after that early wicket by Imran Tahir. #ProteaFire — Sandile Lukhozi (@Sanza_Lukhozi) May 30, 2019

England taking singles to Imran Tahir. Can anyone name a legspinner who was a brilliant fielder? Current crop aren’t exceptional in that department. — The Authors CC (@AuthorsCC) May 30, 2019

Fantasy websites: bairstow dikh raha hai?

Fantasy players: Haan. Captain kar diya

Imran Tahir : Nahi karna tha😂 — SYED (@Sfaisalmech) May 30, 2019

Imran Tahir feels right at home then 🤪 — Red Devils 🔴⚪⚫ (@CornerDevils) May 30, 2019

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid