Eng vs SA: Imran Tahir picks up Johny Bairstow of the second ball of the World Cup. First, it was a surprise for fans to see a spinner get the World Cup underway and then he struck off the second ball and then went on his customary run after the umpire raised his finger. The Proteas got the early breakthrough they were after, once they won the toss and opted to field first. It was a hint of turn that did the magic for Tahir. It was the big wicket of Bairstow who has been in good form recently.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid