Eng vs SA: With all the limelight around Jofra Archer, the pressure must have been huge on him. But he is the star for England on Day 1 of the World Cup. Defending 312, Archer got England the early breakthroughs they were after. Not only did he injure Hashim Amla with a nasty bouncer, but he also sends South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis packing with a well-directed bouncer. The incident took place in the 10th over, when a well-directed bouncer got the Protean skipper hooking. He did not get it off the middle of the bat and was top-edged. The ball went to fine leg where Moeen Ali took the catch. It was a big wicket for the hosts as Faf is one of the best batsmen for South Africa.

Here is the wicket.

THERE GOES THE SECOND WICKET !!!!

Faf Du Plessis – The skipper departs for 5(7)

Jofra Archer atrikes again. 149 kmph

It was Archer’s second wicket of the innings, he had already dismissed Aiden Markram. Archer has truly lived up to the billing and repaid the faith that was shown on him with a breathtaking start to the tournament.

Earlier, for South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps. Rabada and Tahir chipped in with a couple apiece.

South Africa will look to get off to a steady start in a 312 chase.

At the time of filing the copy, South Africa was 142/3 in the 26th over.

“We would have liked more. You always want more when you are setting. It wasn’t your typical one-day wicket here in England. It was a bit sticky. Plenty there for our attack. Never felt you were really in, certainly had enough for the bowlers,” said Root at the mid-innings break.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid