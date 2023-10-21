LIVE ENG vs SA Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: England Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE ENG vs SA Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and live score of England vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Updated: October 21, 2023 1:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE ENG vs SA Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: England captain Jos Buttler have won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the match 20 of ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which is taking place in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Ben Stokes who was out because of injury has made a comeback and will be seen playing against SA.

Eng vs SA Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Live Updates

  • Oct 21, 2023 1:38 PM IST

    South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

  • Oct 21, 2023 1:38 PM IST

    England playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

  • Oct 21, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    Aiden Markram at Toss: Nice opportunity for Hendricks. Might be little bit in it during the powerplay. Sort of motivates you a bit. Not focussing too much on it. It’s about reaching to those standards. Reeza has been knocking on the door for a while, he comes in. It’s a fantastic opportunity for him.

  • Oct 21, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    Jos Buttler at Toss: We are going to bowl first. Generally a good ground for chasing, that’s the reason behind it. It’s not about looking back, need to look forward. Need to be at our best. Stokes comes in, Willey and Atkinson come in for Woakes and Curran. This wicket favours pace, so we are focussing on that. Everyone is eager to get going. Need to be true to ourselves. We need to play our brand of cricket.

  • Oct 21, 2023 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs SA Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: England have won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa Aiden Markram was on Toss and Temba Bavuma is missing the England clash. For England, Ben Stokes will feature tonight.

  • Oct 21, 2023 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs SA Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Captains are coming for toss..

  • Oct 21, 2023 1:30 PM IST

    There will be plenty of changes for England as the side is desperate for a victory..

  • Oct 21, 2023 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs SA Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes will likely to play his first game of the tournament and this will be a big boost for England.

  • Oct 21, 2023 1:23 PM IST

    England vs South Africa Match Weather: The weather is clear as of now and the toss will be on time..

  • Oct 21, 2023 1:20 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs SA Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: The pitch of Wankhede Stadium Mumbai will help the speedsters and batting hitters, it will be a high-scoring clash tonight in Mumbai.

