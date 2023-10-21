Home

LIVE ENG vs SA Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: England Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

LIVE ENG vs SA Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: England Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

LIVE ENG vs SA Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and live score of England vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match.

LIVE ENG vs SA Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023

LIVE ENG vs SA Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: England captain Jos Buttler have won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the match 20 of ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which is taking place in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Ben Stokes who was out because of injury has made a comeback and will be seen playing against SA.

Eng vs SA Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

