ENG Vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Temba Banuma Set To Relish Sachin Tendulkar Dream At Wankhede

South African captain Temba Bavuma idolises Sachin Tendulkar from childhood and to play a World Cup match at the legendary cricketer's home is another bucket list checked for the right-hander.

Mumbai: Temba Bavuma is a big fan of legendary Indian Sachin Tendulkar and the South African captain is set to fulfill his cherished dream when he leads the Proteas at the Wankhede Stadium, the boyhood ground of his idol. The Wankhede Stadium is hosting its first ODI World Cup 2023 match and the Master Blaster will likely be present at the venue as a special guest since he is a Golden Ticket holder for this mega event.

With two wins from three games, South Africa are third in the points table behind toppers New Zealand and hosts India who have won all their four games each. The Proteas can consolidate their position at third if they beat defending champions England on Saturday.

“I think for me, growing up, idolising a guy like Sachin Tendulkar, the Wankhede was a stadium you always heard about. So, to have that opportunity to be playing, that’s another tick off my list as a cricketer,” Bavuma told media during the pre-match press conference.

Wankhede has been a part of several iconic moments in cricket. The most prominent was in 2011 when India lifted the World Cup at this same ground beating Sri Lanka in the final. Tendulkar was a part of the side that lifted the coveted trophy after 28 years.

Interestingly, South African opener Quinton de Kock, who has so far scored two hundreds at this ongoing World Cup, played at Wankhede for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

“The guys that have played here, JP Duminy, Quinton, they’ve spoken about how it can be a batter’s paradise,” said Bavuma. “You get value for your shots and the ball seems to travel further…If it is your day, you can fill your boots.

“And I guess just the atmosphere of it all, it being a full ground, can really be something to enjoy,” added the 33-year-old. Meanwhile, the good news for England is that all-rounder Ben Stokes will be returning to the playing XI, adding a major boost to Jos Buttler’s side who have won just one out of three.

Bavuma is wary of the Stokes threat. “A fully fit Ben Stokes obviously does strengthen the England team,” said Bavuma. “He is an X-factor player, he’s the guy that can change the course of the game…There’s a lot respect for him, we know what he can do.”

