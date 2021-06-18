ENG vs SCO Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team England vs Scotland Euro 2020 – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match ENG vs SCO. In the mega encounter on Euro 2020, England will lock horns against Scotland on June 19. The biggest football competition in Europe is back as Scotland and England will face each other in the high-octane clash to earn the three crucial points. England started the tournament on high with a crucial win over Croatia and the next challenge for them is Scotland

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for ENG vs SCO

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 9:30 PM IST – June 18, Friday in India.

ENG vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Andrew Robertson, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Phil Foden (VC), John McGinn, Scott McTominay

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (C)

Scotland and England Probable Line-up

England: Jordan Pickford (GK), Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Harry Kane

Scotland: David Marshall (GK), Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, James Forrest, John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, Andrew Robertson, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

