ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s England vs Sri Lanka T20 WC Match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST November 5 Saturday

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, England vs Sri Lanka will square off against each other at SCG at 1:30 PM IST November 5 Saturday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, ENG vs SL Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between England and Sri Lanka will take place at 1 PM IST – November 5.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground.

ENG vs SL My Dream11 Team

Jos Butler, Alex Hales, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva (VC), Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva.

ENG vs SL Probable Playing XIs

England: England: Jos Buttler(c/wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

ENG vs SL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

ENG vs SL Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara.

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt