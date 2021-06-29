ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Sri Lanka ODI

England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Sri Lanka ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ENG vs SL at Riverside Ground: After a lopsided T20I series – it's time to shift our focus at the 50-over format where world champions England will take on Sri Lanka for a three-match rubber, starting June 29 at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. The visitors will hope for a turnaround in fortunes and performances after their 3-0 series defeat in the T20I leg of the tour, while England look to build on the momentum from the clean sweep. Meanwhile, the hosts will be riding high after their performance in the T20I series, where they emerged as the dominant outfit with a 3-0 victory. Skipper Eoin Morgan will also see the three-match ODI series as an opportunity to fine-tune some of the areas ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year. Here is the England vs Sri Lanka ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ENG vs SL Probable XIs England vs Sri Lanka ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs Sri Lanka ODI.

TOSS: The England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI toss between England and Sri Lanka will take place at 3 PM IST – June 29. Also Read - HAM vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast South Group: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Hampshire vs Middlesex, Playing 11s, Team News From The Rose Bowl at 11:30 PM IST June 28 Monday

Time: 3:30 PM IST. Also Read - Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella Face Inquiry For Alleged Bio-bubble Breach in England, Caught Roaming in Marketplace | WATCH VIDEO

Venue: Riverside Ground.

ENG vs SL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Perera, Jonny Bairstow (C)

Batsmen – Joe Root (VC), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders – Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana

ENG vs SL Probable Playing 11s

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (wk), Liam Livingston, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (C/wk), Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera.

ENG vs SL Squads

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk/C), Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, George Garton

