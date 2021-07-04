ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs, Team News From County Ground, Bristol, 3:30 PM IST, July 4.

It has been one-way traffic in the limited series between England and Sri Lanka. The hosts thrashed the visitors by 3-0 in the T20I series and it has been a similar story so far in the ODI series as the Eoin Morgan-led team has taken an impregnable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. England will look to continue their domination and once again clean sweep against Sri Lanka whereas the tourists will look to bag a win in their last match of the tour.

After having bagged the series, England will look to give opportunities to the young players whereas Sri Lanka will seek solace in the final game.

Here is the England vs Sri Lanka ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ENG vs SL Probable XIs England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI.

TOSS: The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI toss between England and Sri Lanka will take place at 3 PM IST – July 4.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

ENG vs SL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Perera, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – Joe Root (Vice-Captain), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders – Chris Woakes, Sam Curran (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana

ENG vs SL Probable Playing 11s

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (wk), Liam Livingston, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (C/wk), Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera.

ENG vs SL Squads

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk/C), Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, George Garton.

