England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ENG vs SL at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: In the 29th match of the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka will face England at Sharjah on Monday. England have dominated Sri Lanka in the T20Is in the past. Liam Livingstone has contributed well with the ball and can be destructive with the bat. The same is the case for Moeen Ali. Adil Rashid is expected to be among the wicket-takers in Sharjah. Sri Lankan batting has revolved around Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in this tournament. These three are the key batters if Sri Lanka scores. Wanindu Hasaranga took a hattrick in the last match. Dushmantha Chameera was excellent with the new ball as well. Maheesh Theekshana could get replaced by Akila Dhananjaya in the next game. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, ENG vs SL Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

ENG vs SL My Dream11 Team

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Moeen Ali, Kusal Perera, Eoin Morgan, Avishka Fernando, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

ENG vs SL Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

ENG vs SL Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal.