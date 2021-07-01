ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Sri Lanka ODI

England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Sri Lanka ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ENG vs SL at Kennington Oval: After a convincing five-wicket win in the first ODI, world champions England will take on Sri Lanka in the second match on July 1 at the Kennington Oval, London on Thursday. The ENG vs SL 2nd ODI will begin at 5:30 PM IST. With the victory in the first match, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match rubber. Chris Woakes and David Willey were absolutely sensational with the ball as the Sri Lankan batting once again showed no spine. Chasing a modest target of 186 runs to win, England lose a few wickets early but a brisk start from Jonny Bairstow and an unbeaten half-century from Joe Root ensured the hosts were home without much fuss. Here is the England vs Sri Lanka ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ENG vs SL Probable XIs England vs Sri Lanka ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs Sri Lanka ODI. Also Read - UCB vs COB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Hungary: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- United Csalad vs Cobra Cricket Club, Playing XIs For Today's Match 13 at GB Oval, Szodliget at 12:30 PM IST July 1 Thursday

TOSS: The England vs Sri Lanka ODI toss between England and Sri Lanka will take place at 5 PM IST – July 1. Also Read - WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips West Indies vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Vivian Richards Stadium 11:30 PM IST June 30 Wednesday

Time: 5:30 PM IST. Also Read - NOR vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast North Group: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Northamptonshire vs Durham, Playing 11s, Team News From County Ground at 11 PM IST June 30 Wednesday

Venue: Kennington Oval.

ENG vs SL My Dream11 Team

Kusal Perera (VC), Jonny Bairstow (C), Eoin Morgan, Dasun Shanaka, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, David Willey.

ENG vs SL Probable Playing 11s

England: Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (C/wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.

ENG vs SL Squads

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk/C), Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, George Garton

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ SL Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – England vs Sri Lanka ODI/ Online Cricket Tips and more.