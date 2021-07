England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Cricket 2nd ODI

After losing the first ODI, Sri Lanka would look to bounce back against England in the second ODI on Thursday at Kennington Oval in London. Kusal Perera and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga would be the key for the visiting team. It would be interesting to see if England gives an opportunity to their bench strength.

When is the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will take place on Tuesday, July 1.

What are the timings of the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match being played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will live stream on SonyLIV App.

ENG vs SL Probable Playing 11s

England Possible XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings (wk), Liam Livingston, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka Possible XI: Kusal Perera (c)(wk), Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera

ENG vs SL Squads

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings(w), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, George Garton

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Perera(w/c), Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando