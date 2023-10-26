Home

ENG vs SL Live Streaming For Free: How To Watch England vs Sri Lanka Today’s World Cup Match 25 Live Telecast On Mobile APP, TV And Laptop

ENG vs SL Live Streaming for Free Mobile APP, TV and Laptop: Check Date, Check the Date, Time, Venue and Free Live Streaming Details of England vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 match 25.

ENG vs SL live stream for free

England vs Sri Lanka Free Live Streaming, Cricket World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler-led England cricket team will take on Kusal Mendis’ Sri Lanka at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on October 26. Both England (9th spot) and Sri Lanka (8th spot) are currently at the bottom of the points table with just one win in front of their name in 4 matches. Another loss here will almost the losing side out of the tournament as qualifying for the top four will become a next-to-impossible task for them.

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch Free Live Streaming of the ODI World Cup 2023 match 25th between England and Sri Lanka online on Mobile Apps, TV, and laptops.

When will the England vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Thursday, October 26 at 2 pm IST.

Where will the England vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The match (ENG vs SL) will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On which TV channel will the match (ENG vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023) be telecast live Free in India?

The match (ENG vs SL ) will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How and Where to Watch ENG vs SL match Free Live Streaming On Mobile APP in India?

ENG vs SL Cricket Match Free Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ENG vs SL Probable Playing XIs

England: Dawid Malan, Johnny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c) (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kusan Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

