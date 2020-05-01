Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Energetik-BGU vs Smolevichy FC Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match ENG vs SMO at Stadyen Haradski, Borisov: Looking to snap their losing streak, Energetik-BGU will host Smolevichi-STI at the Stadyen Haradski, Borisov on Friday (May 1). BGU are placed at the eighth spot in the points table with nine points and a goal difference of -1 while Smolevichi is at 15th spot with three points and a goal difference of -4. BGU started the season on a bright note winning three games on the trot before a dip in form saw them not scoring a single goal in the last three matches. They lost all the games. Meanwhile, Smolevichi are yet to win a match in the league this season and will be keen to put a stop to their dismal run of form.

FC Energetik was going through a great run of form after winning the first 3 matches of the season but after that run, they were well beaten in their last three games, with 0-2, 0-1, and 0-3 losses against Torpedo Zhodino, Gorodeya, and Neman Grodno respectively. Meanwhile, Smolevichi FC are currently sitting at the second last place in the league standings. FC Smolevichi's long wait for a win in the Belarus Premier League continued as they suffered 1-3 loss last week at home to Dynamo Minsk. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League 2020 football game is not available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Energetik-BGU and Smolevichy FC will start at 6.30 PM IST.

Venue: Stadyen Haradski, Borisov

Goalkeeper: A Lesko

Defenders: I Rashchenya, D Miroshnikov, J Mawatu, E Yudchits

Midfielders: E Baruskov, K Kotov, D Tweh

Forwards: V Mukhamedov, J Poe, I Veras

ENG vs SMO Probable Playing XIs

Energetik-BGU: Denis Sadovskiy (GK); Artem Sokol, Daniil Miroshnikov, Artem Shkurdyuk, Evgeni Yudchits, Aleksey Nosko, David Tweh, Aik Musahagian, Jérémy Mawatu, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Junior Atemengue.

Smolevichi FC: Aleksandr Filtsov (GK); Eduard Zhevnerov, Ilya Rashchenya, Mutalip Alibekov, Aleksey Butarevich, Aleksandr Dzhigero, Anatoli Makarov, Konstantin Kotov, Evgeni Barsukov, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Jean-Morel Poe.

ENG vs SMO SQUADS

Energetik-BGU Minsk: Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov.

Smolevichi FC: Gomelko, Aleksandr Filtsov, Nikita Lazovskiy, Mutalip Alibekov, Ilya Rashchenya, Eduard Zhevnerov, Arseni Bondarenko, Terentiy Lutsevich, Ivan Vasilenok, Anatoli Makarov, Alexander Dzhigero, Konstantin Kotov, Aleksey Butarevich, Dmitri Schegrikovich, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Aleksey Vakulich, Pavel Sadovskiy, Sergey Rusak, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Jean Morel Poé, Evgeni Barsukov, Ivan Veras, Aleksey Turik.

