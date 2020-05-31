Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Energetik-BGU Minsk vs Vitebsk Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match ENG vs VIT at Gorodskoj Stadion: In one of the highly-awaited clash of Belarus Premier League 2020,Energetik-BGU will take on Vitebsk FC in the first encounter of super Sunday (May 31) at the Gorodskoj Stadion. The football match will kick-off at 6.30 PM (IST). Energetik BGU will going toe to toe against against Vitebsk for their 11th fixture of the tournament. In terms of standings, Energetik-BGU Minsk are at the third spot with 21 points and are just a point behind BATE Borisov who reside at the top of the league. Energetik-BGU Minsk have won four games on the bounce and will be eyeing their fifth straight win. Also Read - BTE vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020 - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For BATE Borisov vs Isloch Minsk Raion Today's Match at Borisov Arena May 31 Sunday 8:30 PM IST

On the other hand, Vitebsk are at the 10th spot in the league with 13 points under their belts. Vitebsk have drawn their last three games in the ongoing campaign and will want to get the win this time around. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League 2020 football game is not be available in India. Also Read - FCS vs PRS-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Fort Charlotte Strikers vs President’s XI at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 5.30 PM IST May 31

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Energetik-BGU and Vitebsk will start at 6.30 PM IST. Also Read - INC vs PHG Dream11 Team Prediction Korean League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Incheon United vs Pohang Steelers Today's Match at Sungui Arena Park, Incheon 3.30PM IST

Venue: Stadyen Rtsop-BGU, Minsk

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- D Guscheno

Defenders- A Svirepa, E Yudichts, D Miroshnikov, A Shkurdyuk

Midfielders- A Matveenko, A Skitov, J Mawatu, D Bakic (c)

Forwards- I Nicolaescu (vc), S Umarov

ENG vs VIT Probable Playing XIs

Energetik-BGU: Jasur Yakhshiboev, Daniil Miroshnikov, Junior Atemengue, David Tweh, Jeremy Mawatu, Artem Shkurdyuk, Dmitri Girs, Aik Musahagian, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Artur Lesko.

Vitebsk: Artem Skitov, Evgeni Klopotskiy, Daniil Chalov, Pavel Nazarenko, Maksim Kalenchuk, Wanderson, Sergey Volkov, Anton Matveenko, Ion Nicolaescu, Ruslan Teverov, Artur Kats.

ENG vs VIT SQUADS

Energetik-BGU Minsk: Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov.

Vitebsk: Vladislav Fedosov, Ruslan Teverov, Ilmir Nurisov, Anton Matveenko, Ion Nicolaescu, Diego Carioca, Maksim Kalenchuk, Artem Gurenko, Sergey Volkov, Yan Mosesov, Aleksandr Ksenofontov, Ilya Vasilev, Ioan Nemchenok, Ilya Vasiljev, Maksim Drobysh, Wanderson, Artem Skitov, Daniil Chalov, Evgeni Klopotskiy, Pavel Nazarenko, Artur Kats, Oleg Karamushka, Vadim Baburchenkov, Julio Cesar, Dmitri Gushchenko, Artem Soroko.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ VIT Dream11 Team/ Energetik-BGU Dream11 Team/ Vitebsk Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.