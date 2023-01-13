Home

ENG vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Hockey World Cup 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –England vs Wales , Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela 05:00 PM IST January 13, Friday

TOSS – The Hockey World Cup 2023 match toss between England vs Wales will take place at 4:55 PM IST.

Time – January 13, Friday, 05:00 PM IST.

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium

ENG vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Oliver Payne, Harry Martin, Gareth Furlong, Liam Sanford, Stephen Kelly, Lewis Prosser, David Condon, Rupert Shipperley, Dale Hutchinson, Will Calnan, Sam Ward

ENG vs WAL Probable Playing XIs

England (ENG): Oliver Payne, Harry Martin, Liam Sanford, Jack Waller, James Albery, David Condon, Phil Roper, Zachary Wallace, Tom Sorsby, Sam Ward, Will Calnan

Wales (WAL): Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Steve Kelley, Lewis Prosser, Jacob Draper, Dale Hutchinson, Rupert Shipperley, Luke Hawker, Ben Francis