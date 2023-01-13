Top Recommended Stories
TOSS – The Hockey World Cup 2023 match toss between England vs Wales will take place at 4:55 PM IST.
Time – January 13, Friday, 05:00 PM IST.
Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium
ENG vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction
Oliver Payne, Harry Martin, Gareth Furlong, Liam Sanford, Stephen Kelly, Lewis Prosser, David Condon, Rupert Shipperley, Dale Hutchinson, Will Calnan, Sam Ward
ENG vs WAL Probable Playing XIs
England (ENG): Oliver Payne, Harry Martin, Liam Sanford, Jack Waller, James Albery, David Condon, Phil Roper, Zachary Wallace, Tom Sorsby, Sam Ward, Will Calnan
Wales (WAL): Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Steve Kelley, Lewis Prosser, Jacob Draper, Dale Hutchinson, Rupert Shipperley, Luke Hawker, Ben Francis
