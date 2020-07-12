With West Indies reduced to 27 for three on Day 5 – chasing 200 – under tricky and overcast conditions, Jermaine Blackwood rose to the occasion as he held his nerves to score an unforgettable 95 and help his side script a historic win – the first in the post COVID19 era – over hosts England by wickets in the first Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday. Also Read - LIVE England vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 5 Southampton: Blackwood 95 Powers West Indies to Memorable Win vs England
Blackwood stole the show to help West Indies take a 1-0 lead and win the first Test in the post COVID19 era. Also Read - England vs West Indies: When Michael Atherton Got Pranked Live on-Air on Day 4 During Commentary | WATCH
Here is how Twitter reacted after the win in praise of the visitor’s – who came into the match as the underdogs: Also Read - Rashid Khan: I Will Get Married Once Afghanistan Win The Cricket World Cup
Eventually, opener John Campbell – who retired hurt earlier in the day, returned to join skipper Jason Holder and take Windies over the line.
Ben Stokes: It’s great that we’ve been able to play cricket. We are used to play in front of a lot more people. It’s been amazing to be involved in getting back into cricket, in terms of viewership.