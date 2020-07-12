With West Indies reduced to 27 for three on Day 5 – chasing 200 – under tricky and overcast conditions, Jermaine Blackwood rose to the occasion as he held his nerves to score an unforgettable 95 and help his side script a historic win – the first in the post COVID19 era – over hosts England by wickets in the first Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday. Also Read - LIVE England vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 5 Southampton: Blackwood 95 Powers West Indies to Memorable Win vs England

Blackwood stole the show to help West Indies take a 1-0 lead and win the first Test in the post COVID19 era. Also Read - England vs West Indies: When Michael Atherton Got Pranked Live on-Air on Day 4 During Commentary | WATCH

Here is how Twitter reacted after the win in praise of the visitor’s – who came into the match as the underdogs: Also Read - Rashid Khan: I Will Get Married Once Afghanistan Win The Cricket World Cup

Good all-round performances by players from both teams.

Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see @windiescricket through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly. #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/PLbJlqIe8c — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2020

Never like England to lose but I must admit I do like this Windies side. Good side with lots of likeable characters. #ENGvWI — Thomas Measures (@Measurt) July 12, 2020

Whether he gets 100 or not, Jermaine Blackwood has to be so incredibly proud of himself today. He showed guts and he showed true class. The makings of a great Test batsman. West Indies have a good one here#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/VkWHmPOsfc — ʜᴀʀʀʏ ᴛʜᴇ ʜᴀᴅᴇᴅᴀ (@hadedaharry) July 12, 2020

This match shows perfectly why tests need to stay as 5 day games. Would have been ruined by the weather if it were just the 4. #ENGvWI — Richard Wilkinson 🏏🍻🍷 (@RicWilki) July 12, 2020

Quick singles ticking the board! Just 15 more, @JBlackwood100 fingers crossed so that you reach the triple figures! #ENGvWI — Ashwin Kumar (@ashwinakumar78) July 12, 2020

Rooting for Blackwood to get a 100. And for Holder to hit the winning runs. Should probably use ‘cheering’ instead of ‘rooting’ 😬#ENGvWI — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 12, 2020

Oh Blackwood what was that shot? Dear oh dear. #EngvWI — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) July 12, 2020

Son of fisherman, Blackwood. Had meal only once a day, but practiced thrice for 3 hours each. Every run he is scoring came from an hour of practice. Wanna know a hero? Here you have one. History will remember you legend. ❤✨ #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/eos1Z3Hx3H — nonehale (@Nonehal2) July 12, 2020

Eventually, opener John Campbell – who retired hurt earlier in the day, returned to join skipper Jason Holder and take Windies over the line.

Ben Stokes: It’s great that we’ve been able to play cricket. We are used to play in front of a lot more people. It’s been amazing to be involved in getting back into cricket, in terms of viewership.