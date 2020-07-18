Ben Stokes hit a brilliant 176 off 356 balls to help the hosts take the driver’s seat at the end of Day 2 of the second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. It may have been one of his slowest hundreds, but he played some classy strokes en route to his 10th Test ton against a quality fast-bowling attack. But, it was his strange dismissal that caught the eye of the Twitterverse, who reacted after he fell prey to an audacious reverse-sweep of pacer Kemar Roach – who finally got his first wicket of the series after 521 balls. Also Read - Ben Stokes Shocks Himself After Hitting Alzarri Joseph For an Effortless Six During England vs West Indies 2nd Test at Old Trafford | WATCH VIDEO

It was the 71st over of the English innings and Stokes decided to something out of the ordinary, falling 24 runs short of his second double hundred in Tests. It came of Stokes' glove and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich made no mistake in collecting the ball, to send him packing.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the bizarre shot:

That was a bad shot selection from Ben Stokes 🙁🙁 Credits @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/sdI4THpdjt — faceplatter49 (@faceplatter49) July 17, 2020

When you keep attempting the reverse sweep just for the sake of it, you deserve to get out BEN STOKES DESERVED TO GET OUT THERE#ENGvWI — Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) July 17, 2020

Everything that Ben Stokes does has to be spectacular. In his slowest hundred ever, he gets out playing a reverse-sweep off a fast bowler.#ENGvWI — Kaustubh Mayekar (@KauCorner) July 17, 2020

After Ben Stokes’ 176, which was part of an epic 260-run partnership with Dom Sibley, Dom Bess and Stuart Broad added 42 for the last wicket before the hosts declared.

West Indies lost opener John Campbell and at stumps, they were 32/1 with Kraig Brathwaite in the middle with night watchman Alzarri Joseph.

West Indies will start the third day on 32/1, trailing England by 437 runs as the hosts look to level the series.

Brief scores: England 469/9 (Ben Stokes 176, Dom Sibley 120; Roston Chase 5/172) vs West Indies 32/1 (Alzarri Joseph* 14, John Campbell 12; Sam Curran 1/8)