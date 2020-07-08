ENG vs WI Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England vs West Indies, 1st Test, West Indies tour of England 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ENG vs WI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: The first Test between England and West Indies gets underway from today in a bio-secure environment. England start favourites even though they are missing their regular captain Joe Root who is sitting out of the contest owing to personal reasons. On the other hand, three West Indies cricketers withdrew from the tour at the beginning of the last month citing concerns surrounding coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, they have a world-class pace attack that will surely test England batsmen. Also Read - VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Varmdo CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforening Match 11 in Marsta Cricket Club at 1:30 PM IST Wednesday July 8

Toss: The toss between England and West Indies will take place at 3:00 PM (IST). Also Read - England vs West Indies 2020, 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

Time: 3:30 PM IST Also Read - New Rules: How Cricket Will Change When England And West Indies Square Off in Three-Test Series

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton



ENG vs WI My Dream11 Team

Ben Stokes (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Dominic Sibley, Kraigg Brathwaite, Ollie Pope, Shanon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Joe Denly, Kemar Roach, James Anderson, Jofra Archer

ENG vs WI Squads

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ WI Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team/ West Indies Cricketforening Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.