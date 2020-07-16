ENG vs WI Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, West Indies tour of England 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ENG vs WI at Old Trafford, Manchester: England captain Joe Root is back after having missed the series opener in Southampton as the hosts aim to draw level in the three-match series. Some terrific individual performances in the first Test from captain Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel and Jermaine Blackwood helped West Indies to a four-wicket win as they went 1-0 ahead. Should they win the second Test for an unassailable 2-0 lead, it will be their first ever series win in England in 32 years. In their last Test series, in South Africa, England had lost the opening Test but bounced back to claim the series 3-1. They have made three changes to their squad resting James Anderson, Mark Wood and dropping Joe Denly. Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson have been added while Root takes the place of Denly. West Indies may be tempted to being in spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

Toss: The toss between England and West Indies will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester



ENG vs WI My Dream11 Team

Ben Stokes (captain), Jason Holder (vice-captain), Shane Dowrich, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Kraigg Brathwaite, James Anderson, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer

ENG vs WI Squads

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran

