Dream11 Team Hints

ENG vs WI West Indies Tour of England 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips England vs West Indies 3rd Test in Manchester at 3:30 PM IST Friday July 24: Also Read - ICC World Cup 2019: Joe Root Stars With Century As England Comprehensively Beat West Indies; ENG vs WI Match Report

After levelling the series with a 113-run win in the second Test, the hosts will look to take the lead at Old Trafford in the third Test. Ben Stokes has been in ominous form with the bat and with the return of Jofra Archer – the pace battery will look even stronger for the hosts. With confidence and momentum with England, the Jason Holder-side will have to put up a strong fight to compete in the match. Also Read - England vs West Indies Live Streaming: How and Where to Watch the 3rd Test at Lord's

Toss: The toss between England and West Indies will take place at 3:00 PM (IST). Also Read - England vs West Indies 3rd Test: Visitors Look to Continue Winning Run

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester



ENG vs WI My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jos Buttler

Batsman – Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks (vc), Dominic Sibley, Joe Root

All-Rounders – Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Ben Stokes (c)

Bowlers – Alzarri Joseph, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess

Probable XI

England:

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran/Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess

West Indies:

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell/Shayne Moseley, Shai Hope/Joshua de Silva, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph.

SQUADS

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ WI Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team/ West Indies Cricket Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.