England vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ENG vs WI at Dubai International Stadium: In match no. 14 – Group A – of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, defending champions West Indies will take on 50-over world champions England at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 ENG vs WI match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 23. West Indies have appeared out of sorts and will hope to raise their game by a few notches when they open their campaign against favourites England in a Super 14 match. A team packed with some of the most destructive T20 players, the West Indies cut a sorry figure in the two warm-up games against Pakistan and Afghanistan and would need to quickly shrug off the disappointment ahead of the tournament proper. For England, captain Eoin Morgan’s form is a bit concern for the team management, and he will be hopeful of delivering well in this World Cup. Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs WI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, ENG vs WI Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021.Also Read - AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain – Australia vs South Africa, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 23 Saturday

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between West Indies and England will take place at 7 PM IST – October 23. Also Read - IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Suresh Raina's Advice to Virat Kohli-led Team India Ahead of Pakistan Clash, Says Handle Pressure And Enjoy The Contest

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard Calls Sunil Narine's Absence 'Unfortunate', Says It's Big Miss For Team

Venue: Dubai International Stadium.

Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler (C), Jonny Bairstow

Batters – Evin Lewis, Jason Roy, Lendl Simmons

All-rounders – Andre Russell (VC), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers – Ravi Rampaul, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom Curran.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (Captain), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher.

