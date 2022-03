ENG-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

ENG-W vs BAN-W, England Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Basin Reserve, Wellington at 3:30 AM IST Mar 27 Sun:Also Read - NZ-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 3:30 AM IST Mar 26 Sat

England Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs Bangladesh Women CWC – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG-W vs BAN-W, England Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Bangladesh-W Dream11 Team Player List, England-W Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips England Women vs Bangladesh Women, Fantasy Cricket Tips England Women vs Bangladesh Women, England Women vs Bangladesh. Also Read - Women's World Cup: New Zealand Are Gone As Far as I'm Concerned, Says Ian Smith

TOSS: ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 toss between ENG-W vs BAN-W will take place at 3:00 AM IST – March 27 Also Read - Women's World Cup: Nigar Sultana Rues Bangladesh's Batting Collapse In Loss to Australia

Time: 3.30 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

ENG-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team

Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont (C), Sharmin Akhter, Katherine Brunt (VC), Natalie Sciver , Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Sophie Ecclestone, Salma Khatun, Kate Cross

ENG-W vs BAN-W Playing 11

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Bangladesh Women: Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam