ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

IND-W vs ENG-W, England Women vs India Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand at 6:30 AM IST March 16 Wednesday: England Women will take on India Women in the 15th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Defending champions England, led by Heather Knight, are in dire straits in the ongoing edition of the championship. Having lost all three of their matches, the Brits are on the verge of getting eliminated from the tournament. They lost to South Africa in their previous game on Monday. After being put in to bat first, England scored 235 on the back of Tammy Beaumont’s 97-ball knock of 62. South Africa tracked down the target with four balls left in their innings. Another loss would officially end England’s chances of qualifying for the next round. India, led by Mithali Raj, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after their thumping 155-run win over Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana scored twin tons and helped the Women in Blue post a mammoth score of 317 on the board. Thereafter, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews put on a 100-run stand for the opening wicket. Dottin even went on to score a half-century, but once she got out, the Caribbean innings collapsed. India are currently placed third with an incredible net run rate of 1.333.Also Read - Women's World Cup: Matter Of Us To Make Sure to Learn From Today's Mistakes, Says Jacob Oram

TOSS: ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 toss between ENG-W vs IND-W will take place at 6:00 AM IST – March 16 Also Read - Women's World Cup: A Lot Has Happened in Those Five Years, Says Sune Luus Ahead of Facing England

Time: 6.30 AM IST. Also Read - Women's World Cup 2022: Beauty of Australia's Batting Lineup is in Great Depth, Says Meg Lanning

Venue: Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team

Ghosh, Jones, Beaumont, Kaur, Mandhana, Sciver, Sharma, Rana, Ecclestone, Gayakwad, Vastrakar.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain: Pooja Vastrakar.

ENG-W vs IND-W Playing 11

England Women: A. Jones (wk), H. Knight, D. Wyatt, T. Beumont, S. Dunkley, N. Sciver, K. Brunt, S. Ecclestone, K. Cross, A. Shrubsole, C. Dean.

India Women: R. Ghosh (wk), S. Mandhana, M. Raj, Y. Bhatia, H. Kaur, S. Rana, D. Sharma, R. Gayakwad, P. Vastrakar, J. Goswami, M. Singh.

ENG-W vs IND-W Squads

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

England Women: Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.