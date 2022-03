ENG-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

ENG-W vs PAK-W, England Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Seddon Park, Hagley Oval at 6:30 AM IST Mar 24 Thursday:

TOSS: ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 toss between ENG-W vs PAK-W will take place at 6:00 AM IST – March 24 Also Read - Women's World Cup: India Beat Bangladesh By 110 Runs; Keep Semi-Finals Hopes Alive

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval

ENG-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team

Amy Ellen Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Omaima Sohail, Natalie Sciver, Nida Dar(vc), Aliya Riaz, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Anam Amin

ENG-W vs PAK-W Playing 11

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin