Dream11 Team Prediction

ENG-W vs WIN-W 2nd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s England Women vs West Indies Women T20 Match at County Ground in Derby 10.30 PM IST Monday, September 23: Also Read - ENG-W vs WIN-W Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's England Women vs West Indies Women T20 Match at County Ground in Derby 10.30 PM IST Monday, September 21

England Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of 1st T20I, 1st T20I, England Women Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – 1st T20I 1st T20I, Online Cricket Tips – England Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs West Indies Women 3rd T20I - Cricket Prediction Tips For Today's T20I Match ENGW vs WIW at County Ground, Derby

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Amy Jones Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I - Cricket Prediction Tips For Today's T20I Match ENGW vs WIW at County Ground, Northampton

Batters – Dani Wyatt, Heather Knight, Britney Cooper

All-Rounders – Nat Sciver (c), Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Katherine Brunt

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Afy Fletcher

SQUADS

England Women

Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Katie George, Laura Winfield.

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (c), Deandra Dottin, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbell (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG-W Dream11 Team/ WIN-W Dream11 Team/ England Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ West Indies Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.