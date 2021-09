ENG-XI vs FIN Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

England XI vs Finland Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ENG-XI vs FIN at Cartama Oval: In Match 5 of Group C of Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, Finland will take on England XI at the Cartama Oval on Monday. The Dream11 ECC T10 ENG-XI vs FIN match will start at 8:30 PM IST – September 27. Both the teams will play two games each on an opening day. England XI and Finland have already played their first match before this one and have some information about the playing conditions and also have a little idea about how the pitch would behave on his ground. The T10 format offers very little room for errors and they can’t afford to make any mistakes. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG-XI vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG-XI vs FIN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Finland Dream11 Team Player List, England XI Dream11 Team Player List, ENG-XI vs FIN Probable XIs Dream11 ECC T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England XI vs Finland, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10.Also Read - SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 40: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 27 Monday

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 toss between England XI and Finland will take place at 8 PM IST – September 27. Also Read - ITA vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips Dream11 ECC T10, Group C Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain- Italy vs Czech Republic, Playing XIs, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Cartama Oval at 6:30 PM IST September 27 Monday

Time: 8:30 PM IST. Also Read - KK vs BW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Everest Premier League T20 Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain - Kathmandu Kings XI vs Biratnagar Warriors, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 Match at Tribhuvan University Ground 9:15 AM IST September 27 Monday

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

ENG-XI vs FIN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Alex Mellor, Jonathan Scamans

Batsmen – Peter Gallagher, Dan Lincoln (C), Harrison Ward (VC), Matthew Jenkinson

All-rounders – Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Sam Pearce

Bowlers – Arthur Godsal, Raaz Muhammad, Naveed Shahid

ENG-XI vs FIN Probable Playing XIs

England XI: Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Dan Lincoln, Harrison Ward, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Euan Woods, Dan Lincoln, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell, Arthur Godsal.

Finland: Jonathan Scamans, Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Nathan Collins, Mahesh Tambe, Amjad Sher, Naveed Shahid, Muhammad Imran, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Muhammad, Matthew Jenkinson.

ENG-XI vs FIN Squads

England XI: Harrison Ward, Arthur Godsal, Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Dan Lincoln, Tom Devan, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Euan Woods, Alex Mellor, Alex Russell, Max Uttley.

Finland: Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins, Md Nurul Huda, Naveed Shahid, Aravind Mohan dagger, Mahesh Baladaheb, Adnan Syed, Tonmoy Saha, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Aniketh Pusthay, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Hariharan Dandapani Dandapani.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FIN Dream11 Team/ ENG-XI Dream11 Team/ Finland Dream11 Team Prediction/ England XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 ECC T10/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.