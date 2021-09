ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

England XI vs Germany Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ENG-XI vs GER at Cartama Oval: In Match 10 of Group C of Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, Germany will take on England XI at the Cartama Oval on Tuesday. The Dream11 ECC T10 ENG-XI vs GER match will start at 8:30 PM IST – September 28. In their previous face-off, England XI convincingly beat Germany by 6 wickets and will look to carry the same momentum in their upcoming battle. In their last match, England XI got the better of Finland by 9 wickets with 38 balls still left in the match. They are presently occupying the top spot in the standings with 4 points. On the other hand, Germany started well this competition with a last-ball win over Italy by 3 wickets. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG-XI vs GER Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Germany Dream11 Team Player List, England XI Dream11 Team Player List, ENG-XI vs GER Probable XIs Dream11 ECC T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England XI vs Germany, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10.

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 toss between England XI and Germany will take place at 8 PM IST – September 28.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

ENG-XI vs GER My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dan Lincoln

Batsmen – Shoaib Azam-Khan, Nasrullah Zadran, Harrison Ward

All-rounders – Rohit Singh (C), Euan Woods, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton

Bowlers – Fayaz Khan Nasseri (VC), Rich Edwards, Alex Russell

ENG-XI vs GER Probable Playing XIs

England XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (C), Alex Mellor (wk), Andy Rishton, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Richard Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Max Uttley, Alex Russell.

Germany: Shoaib Azam Khan, Nasrullah Zadran, Rohit Singh (C), Mohammad Yasub, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Finn Sadarangani, Sreekesh Srinivas, Shahir Malikzai, Saied Sajad-Sada.

ENG-XI vs GER Squads

England XI: Harrison Ward, Arthur Godsal, Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Dan Lincoln, Tom Devan, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Euan Woods, Alex Mellor, Alex Russell, Max Uttley.

Germany: Nasrullah Zadran, Shoaib Azam, Rohit Singh (C), Mohammad Yasub, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Fayaz Nasseri, Finn Sadarangani, Sreekesh Srinivas, Shahir Malikzai, Saied Sajad, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy, Mahela Daub.

